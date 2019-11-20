Sarpy County is set to begin a project to repair a section of 168th Street today, Wednesday.
Crews will repair the pavement on a two-lane section of 168th Street from just north of Palisades Drive to just north of Meridian Street. The contractor will start work on the northbound lane, then move to the southbound lane.
The road will remain open in both directions throughout the project, but there will be lane closures.
Flaggers or a pilot car will lead traffic through the area.
Drivers will be able to access 168th Street from Meridian Street; however, access may be closed for short durations.
Drivers should expect delays during the construction and use an alternate route when possible.
The project is expected to last approximately a week, depending on weather.