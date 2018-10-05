Roloff Construction will pave 180th Street from just north of Cornhusker Road to Palisades Drive.
The street closed to through traffic Monday from Cornhusker to Giles roads.
The closure is scheduled to last for three weeks, depending on weather.
Updated: October 6, 2018 @ 5:40 pm
