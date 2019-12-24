Walking into a Gretna High School classroom looks different than it did just a few years ago.
As students sit down, they pull out pens and notebooks, typical classroom supplies. Now, personal laptops have become part of the norm at GHS, where the 1:1 technology program was implemented last year.
About 1,400 MacBook Air laptops were purchased in 2018, and each Gretna High School student received one at the beginning of the 2018–19 school year. Many take them home, though parents have the option to request the student’s computer be kept at school.
In hopes of a smooth transition, district officials spent many hours researching how the program worked in other school districts, building up the budget and hiring staff to help implement and oversee the program.
Over the past year and a half, students and staff alike have embraced the additional resources and benefits of having technology at their fingertips.
“They’re both equally enthusiastic and open-minded,” said Santha Walters, technology curriculum facilitator. “They were all looking for that innovative twist.”
Walters said this district’s efforts are right on par with others throughout the nation as the 1:1 computer efforts gain traction.
“I don’t know how any school in the future would not use technology in some way,” she said.
The benefits of the program are plentiful. Whereas carts of computers had to be reserved, wheeled around and checked out in the past, students now simply pull them out of their backpacks and are able to save their work locally.
Teachers can use the technology as a classroom management tool and to share Google slideshows, to collect information from students and to offer instant grading feedback.
“The teachers have been some of the most excited and innovative staff I’ve seen in my life,” Walters said. “This is a passionate staff and administration that are actively seeking out ways to engage these kids.
“I’m getting chills just thinking about how the staff has thrown themselves into this. This is a staff dedicated to raising the youth of Gretna.”
The computers provide extra benefits in typical computer classes, like the Introduction to Technology elective.
“They’re really beneficial in this class,” said GHS senior Anthony Zaner. “Everything we do is on them. You really need computers in a computer class.”
Along with utilizing their laptops to code and learn to create games, Zaner said the individual computers are beneficial as they focus on problem solving and team building in the tech world.
Journalism students’ easy access to their laptops allows them to continue working on “The Vanguard,” their student magazine focused on featuring people who might not otherwise be featured, or “The Dragon’s Lair,” a newscast that is shared on YouTube.
“We probably couldn’t make the magazine without the laptops,” said junior Peyton Rewczuk. “It makes it easier to collaborate and share. We do a lot of work outside of class.”
Creation is a major benefit of the laptops, which allow students to use higher level thinking skills to do, rather than just to see and take notes.
“It’s great to see it on paper, but when you see it in the real world, it sticks,” Walters said.
Food Science students use technology to vote for different recipes they’d like to see or try. Anatomy students have used virtual reality goggles to take a look inside of a heart. Math students used video overlay to write real life equations to see how fast they could run.
Technology has even become a part of physical science, where students were able to measure their heart rates.
“Students will face this technology in their adult worlds at every turn,” Walters said. “More and more businesses and companies rely on technology. They need a work force that can come in and use it.”