Of all the symbols you don’t want to find on your forehead, the letter “L” has to be at the top of the list.
You may look kinda dumb if you put “your finger and your thumb in the shape of an ‘L’ on your forehead,” but everyone knows what you mean.
Loser.
The idea has been around for a while, making appearances in songs and comic routines for a few decades.
The latest iteration of the “L” happens in a certain online game you may have heard about. When you defeat an opponent in this game, you can do a wildly creative dance called, “Take the L,” which involves, shockingly, making an “L” on your forehead and then scissoring your legs back and forth as though straddling an invisible pommel horse.
Whether you’ve played this game or not, we all know how if feels to be labeled as a loser. It’s a taunt. It’s humiliating. It’s a letter that exposes your defeat. “Take the loss. Loser.”
As the scarlet letter “A” of centuries past, the “L” is a mark of shame specially stretched out for anyone who fails. Anyone who doesn’t fit. Anyone who keeps making the same mistakes. And if someone else doesn’t label us, we’ll do it ourselves.
What sign identifies you?
Foreheads are at the forefront this week as Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday. Chances are, you’ll run across someone with an ashen cross smeared on their forehead. God doesn’t want us to be embarrassed by this sign. He wants us to, “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
That’s a different kind of sign.
The cross was an ancient symbol of defeat. When Jesus was nailed to a cross, most everyone saw it as a loss. Hecklers walked around the cross giving the ancient-equivalent of “Take the L” to the man who was dying for them.
“He saved others! He can’t save Himself!” (Matthew 27:42)
At this point, we might expect Jesus to call down a few angels to incinerate these imbeciles. But He doesn’t. He keeps trusting the Father. He keeps bearing the embarrassment and shame of our sins. He doesn’t kill the imbeciles. He dies for them.
Jesus took the L, for the win.
His victory is eternal. What’s more, He shares it with whoever believes Him. Even when we return to dust, we can have hope of eternal life through Jesus. The ashes of Ash Wednesday don’t make me right with God but they remind me of the one who does.
There are some who still see the sign of the cross as the sign of a loser. Modern skeptics take aim at the reliability of Scripture, the miracles of Jesus and the lunacy of believing a man could rise from the dead. They aren’t the first. They won’t be the last.
“For the word of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” (1 Corinthians 1:18)
We may be dust but God doesn’t label us as losers.
What sign would you prefer to be your identity? No matter where you find yourself today, you don’t have to take the “L.” Jesus took it for you. Instead, take the sign of the cross, and remember the one who loves you through your losses.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.