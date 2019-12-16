Taco John’s recently brought its 50th birthday celebration to Sarpy County.
The company awarded a $50,000 check to a patron of its Gretna location Dec. 6.
Andrew Carter of Papillion was one of two $50,000 winners nationwide.
The grand prize in Taco John’s birthday sweepstakes, only two $50,000 checks were presented nationwide: the first to a Wisconsin resident in October; the second to Carter on Friday.
To enter, guests had to simply purchase a medium or large drink between July 1 and Oct. 31. The drink cups offered a code to enter online, with one in every three participants winning free food, gift cards and more.
Carter’s winnings accompanied a visit to the drive thru, where he ordered a meal for himself, his wife and their son. He recalled ordering the meat and potato burrito and soft shell taco combo with a side of nacho cheese for the potato oles.
At work when he received the call notifying him of his winnings, Carter said the news took a few minutes and a walk to sink in.
“I was really surprised,” Carter said. “I never would have thought I would win something like this. I honestly didn’t think it was real. It’s still a little unbelievable.”
Inside the Gretna location Friday, located at 11310 Wickersham Blvd., just off of Interstate 80 and Highway 370, diners looked on as members of Taco John’s marketing team presented the check to Carter before buying him a meal.
Carter said he plans to use his winnings to pay off some debt.