The Dragons Closet recently hosted its first school supply drive to offer markers, erasers, backpacks and more to area students in need through an anonymous program.
The response was overwhelming, and though many items were donated during the bash, organizers had more students signed up for the program that they didn’t want to leave out.
Collin Sweeney — a 14-year-old Boy Scout — stepped in, organizing a drive for more items and hosting a packing party Aug. 3 during which 73 boxes were packed in about half an hour.
“They were having trouble getting all the supplies, which we saw was a need in the community,” Sweeney said. “We wanted to make sure the kids got these.”
Volunteers took an empty box and a supply list around to different boxes, gathering supplies to pack for delivery to The Dragons Closet that evening.
Scholastic donated boxes for the project and numerous businesses and community members donated to the project.
The project serves as a major component for Sweeney’s Eagle Scout rank, for which he has spent numerous hours serving the community and earning merit badges.
“It’s a great program that helps boys learn a lot for later in life,” Sweeney said. “It’s been fun to do everything with my Troop. I’ve learned to be trustworthy and helpful in the community. Service just became fun.”
Sweeney is a sophomore at Gretna High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 361.