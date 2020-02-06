Gretna Community Heart and Soul, a grassroots effort spearheaded by several community leaders, is working to articulate clearly the things that matter most to those who call Gretna home in an effort to preserve and build upon those things in the future.
Key to this process, the effort launched a community survey Saturday.
Through the short survey, organizers hope to collect a broad and diverse response that is representative of all who live in the community.
The survey can be found at gretnaheartandsoul.org/survey and must be completed by Feb. 14. The survey is open to anyone who resides within the Gretna Public School District.
Information collected through the survey will become the foundation for the rest of the project.
Contact gretnaheartandsoul@gmail.com with questions.