A three-way stop is coming to the intersection of 204th and Angus streets Oct. 1.
Council members approved the plan at their Sept. 17 meeting.
A traffic count in early May saw about 1,800 to 2,000 cars at the intersection on any given day.
“We’ve had a lot of issues with speed through that whole area,” said City Administrator Jeff Kooistra.
City staff hope that additional stop signs will increase safety in the area to both school and commuter traffic, particularly pedestrians using that intersection.
The council also considered reducing the speed along 204th Street to 25 miles per hour, but opted to kept posted limits at 30 miles per hour after hearing feedback from a traffic study that found an average speed of 30 to 40 miles per hour at 204th and Frances streets.