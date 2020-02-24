Dave Stastny, in his 14th year of teaching at Gretna High School, is ready for a new adventure.
A dedicated assistant coach for varsity football at GHS — where he teaches dual credit world civilizations, American history and video production — Stastny is looking to broaden his knowledge and his horizons.
When he received an email detailing the Fulbright-Hays Group Project Abroad to South Korea, he simply saw the opportunity and applied.
One of 12 students of the Fulbright program, Stastny will spend about a month abroad this summer. The group will study the Korean language and Korean culture, also immersing themselves in the Korean school system.
“I haven’t had the chance to study abroad before,” Stastny said. He believes his continued education and “decent” background in modern Korean history helped him amidst the competitive application process.
“It’s very exciting,” Stastny said. “The group, we’ve been doing some reading on Korean education and Korean culture and trying to get to know each other.”
Primarily staying in Seoul and Chuncheon, Stastny will also visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land that serves as a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea, and spend time on a home stay with a Korean family.
He hopes the experience will provide a better understanding of ancient Korean history, as most of his Korean history knowledge is focused post-Korean War.
“I plan on visiting some 1,000-year-old Buddhist temples,” he said. “I hope to gain a deeper understanding of Korean culture and get a better look at their history. I think they face some of the same challenges we do with standardized testing and things like that, but with a very different mindset.”
Stastny said after being out of school for all this time, he kind of misses it.
“It’s just a really great opportunity,” he said. “My family has been very supportive. It’s going to be an exciting trip. I hope to be able to bring some things back here that will improve my approach to Korean history and to share those ideas with my department and staff.”