Carts slowly filled with toys and clothing last week as shoppers went up and down the aisles of the Gretna Walmart, fulfilling a special holiday tradition.
The scene unfolded Dec. 17 at the annual Shop with a Sheriff event. This year, more than 130 children from more than 50 families signed up for the event.
A big jump from the average of about 80 children, many Sarpy County businesses and families stepped in to make up the cost difference, ensuring a happy holiday would be had by all.
“To see kids so excited to be getting some of the things they want; that’s why we do this,” said Letha Feeney, community relations coordinator with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. “It promotes good will between the community and the Sheriff’s Office and shows we’re more than just authority figures that put people in jail.”
During the event, each child is paired with someone in uniform — a deputy, corrections officer, juvenile services officer, nurse or chaplain — going throughout the store to pick out their own Christmas presents.
Deputy Bob Hrbek said he has participated in the annual event for many years. He enjoys helping out those who may be in need during the holidays.
“My dad did this for the Omaha Police Department, so it’s just kind of a family tradition,” Hrbek said. “This allows us to keep in touch with the community. It gives the younger kids a chance to see us on a different level than they might be used to; that we’re not just there to arrest people, we’re there to help people.”
Sponsors include the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Walmart, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, Intertech Collision Center, Titan Machinery, Great Plains Auction, Michael and Sharon Boehmer and Dave and Erica Harrig.
Runza and Arby’s donated coupons so that each child received a free meal and Project Linus provided homemade blankets for each child. Hats, scarves, stuffed animals, cookies, juice, and photos with Santa Claus were also available at no charge for the children.