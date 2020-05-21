Through the 2020 Duke Talent Search, six seventh-grade students at Aspen Creek Middle School will be recognized for their their exemplary ACT scores. The students are Macy Cooley, Lauryn Kounovsky, Nathan McCormick, Luke Muller, Chad Rohrer and Landon Ward.
To qualify for state recognition, a student must meet at least one of the following criteria: 22 in English, 22 in math, 23 in reading or 22 in science. Students qualified through the Duke TIP ACT/SAT program, taking the ACT alongside high school students and earning scores that rival or surpass those achieved by older students.
ACMS will be recognized as a school of distinction based on the students’ scores at a May 2021 ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.