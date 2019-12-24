Local Boy Scouts will participate in the national Scouting for Trees effort this holiday season.
Christmas trees will be recycled by Boy Scouts of America.
Pickup dates are Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Jan 1, Jan. 4, Jan. 5 and Jan. 11.
Pickup must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance at scouting4trees.org, or by texting or calling 402-965-1458.
Trees must be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. the day of pickup. If the tree is not picked up and it is after 4 p.m., call 402-965-1458.
Scouts will leave a thank you card, through which those utilizing the service can send a donation to thank Scouts for their efforts. The donation is not required.
Boy Scout Troop 363 will make pickups scheduled in the 68028 area code. Boy Scout Troop 282 will pick up those scheduled in the 68136 area code.
“This is our first year, but the other troops have been doing this service project for years,” Cynthia Boettger said on behalf of Troop 363. “We are excited to help as well.”