Members of Cub Scout Pack 363 stand for a photo before heading to Gretna neighborhoods last year. The Scouts went door-to-door handing out fliers Saturday for this weekend’s Scouting for Food event. Pack 363 members handing out flyers were Kade Loseke, James Given, Robert Given, Logan Wilson, Ramzey Korber, Bryce Behrens, Kaleb Roumph, David Reiser, Kevin Kerr, Luke McKain, Grant Uden, Jackson Uden, Weston Dorathy, Loysen Brugmann, Levi Dorram, Caden Oberg, Will Soloman and Braden Sterba. Not all are pictured.

 Photo submitted by Gretna Cub Scout Pack 363

Boy Scouts of America will again participate in the annual Scouting for Food effort.

Scouts were out May 9 placing reminders in neighborhoods across Gretna for this weekend’s event.

Community members are asked to place nonperishable food items on their porches Saturday morning by 8 a.m.

Food collected will be donated to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry. Uncollected items can be dropped off at the pantry by May 20. The pantry is located at 107 Cort Plaza.

Items of need include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits and vegetables and boxed meals. All nonperishable items will be accepted, though the Scouts ask that no glass items be donated.

For more information, visit mac-bsa.org.

