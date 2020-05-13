Boy Scouts of America will again participate in the annual Scouting for Food effort.
Scouts were out May 9 placing reminders in neighborhoods across Gretna for this weekend’s event.
Community members are asked to place nonperishable food items on their porches Saturday morning by 8 a.m.
Food collected will be donated to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry. Uncollected items can be dropped off at the pantry by May 20. The pantry is located at 107 Cort Plaza.
Items of need include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits and vegetables and boxed meals. All nonperishable items will be accepted, though the Scouts ask that no glass items be donated.
For more information, visit mac-bsa.org.