Scouting adventure

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 recently returned from a high adventure trip to Bear Basin Ranch in Westcliffe, Colo. Eleven Scouts and six leaders spent three days learning how to corral, brush, harness and saddle a horse, taking numerous rides. Leaders in attendance were Grant Creveling, Dan Dormady, Duane Horseman, Cindy Mefford, Rob Oberg and Paul Wasalaski. Scouts were Austin Boettger, Brady Carper, Steve Dormady, Lukas Haake, Josh Haecker, Aidan Jay, Tristan Jay, Henry Leibman, Curtis Oberg, Bryce Sockel and Ian Wasalaski. Boys and girls interestd in joining the Troop may call Paul Wasalaski at 402-980-1601 or Duane Horseman at 402-256-6268.

 Photo courtesy of Cindy Mefford

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.