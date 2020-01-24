Schramm Education Center kicked off its Sunday Speaker Series over the weekend.
More than 70 people braved the cold to attend “Birding by Ear,” a presentation by Jason “the Birdnerd” St. Sauver, Director of Education and Outreach with Audubon Nebraska.
A new program at the center, the speaker series will host various presentations on the natural and cultural history of Nebraska. Free and open to the public, presentations will be held on the third Sunday of each month this year from 2 to 3 p.m.
“This facility is an equitable place for education and we wanted to provide this resource to the community,” said Amber Schiltz, Outdoor Education Specialist at Schramm.
“There’s a lot of phenomenal science going around in our state, both in our agency and its partners, and we wanted to showcase what’s going on.”
Schiltz said the goal is to engage all kinds of different people of all ages in lifelong learning while connecting Nebraskans to the state’s natural resources.
“We try to make that bridge between science and the public and we’re trying to use this series to facilitate that discussion,” Schiltz said.
Three other spring presentations have been announced.
Katie Lamke, bumblebee conservation specialist with the Xerces Society, will present “Wild Bees of Nebraska” on Feb. 16.
Alie Mayes, watchable wildlife biologist with Nebraska Game and Parks, will present “People Powered Science” on March 15.
David Harwood, professor and research scientist at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will present “Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections” on April 19.
Speakers for the rest of the year will be announced in seasonal series as they approach.
Those wishing to attend an upcoming program should enter through the west doors, the center’s classroom entrance. Those who also wish to see the center would enter through the main doors and pay the center’s admission fee.
Located at 21502 W. Highway 31, there is no park permit required in the center’s parking lot.
The Schramm Education Center opened in May 2019 after an extensive remodel and rebranding of the former Aksarben Aquarium building.