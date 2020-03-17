Upcoming events are being cancelled at a rapid rate, as organizations cite growing concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus).
***
The City of Gretna offered these updates Monday:
• Public libraries, City Hall and the Public Works Facility are closed to customers until further notice.
• All meetings at city facilities are canceled through April 1.
• The City Hall basement facility is closed to all activities and events.
• Park restrooms are closed.
• City utility bills for water and sewer service can be paid at a drop box near the southwest corner of City Hall, through Pinnacle Bank, or online at gretnane.org.
Call 402-332-3336 for more information and visit gretnane.org for updates on city operations.
***
Gretna Public Schools announced Saturday that schools would close Monday. In an email sent to parents, the district said it would close for two weeks, at which time it would re-evaluate. School buildings will also be closed to community use at this time, meaning many local groups like Boy Scout Troops will not meet.
“We realize this is going to cause hardships on many families,” the email said, citing that further information regarding plans would be shared in the next few days. “We will do our best to support our students, staff and community through this unprecedented time.”
We will be offering our first day of meals tomorrow 10-11:30 at GHS and WES. Tremendous measures have been put in place to keep food safe and social distancing at the forefront of procedures.
Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services will offer free meals to support families in the community.
Those who wish to apply should visit tinyurl.com/vluytwe.
Food can be picked up using a drive-thru service. The daily deadline to notify organizers of your need is 8 a.m. There will be no access to the building at this time.
Menus will not be published ahead of time as items purchased for use in the school meals program will be used. Pickup will be held at both Gretna High Shcool and Whitetail Creek Elementary, but if need overwhelms these sites, additional sites may be opened. All requests will receive a confirmation text that includes pickup location.
Email Sharon Schaefer, GPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services, at sschaefer@gpsne.org with questions.
Those who wish to donate to ensure the program's availability should visit tinyurl.com/tmt4fut.
***
Due to the growing concern with the coronavirus, the Nebraska School Activities Association has suspended all spring practices until March 30 and spring competitions until April 2, with the chance of extension.
***
The Gretna Public Library announced Monday it is closed until further notice. Library Director Krissy Reed shared the following message on the library website and Facebook page Monday morning:
“Due to the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus, the Gretna Public Library will be closed until further notice. During this time no overdue fines will be assessed, and renewals will be made upon request. A handful of our librarians will be monitoring the library’s phones, email, and Facebook account, so if you need assistance, then please reach out to us and we will be happy to help. The libraries’ book drops will also be checked each day. While you will not be able to physically visit our locations during this time, we would like to remind you of the wonderful online resources that the library has available for you, such as Overdrive; which you may use to download ebooks and audiobooks. Please visit our website to access these, and other resources. We will be sharing updates on Facebook and our website as we receive them regarding when we will reopen. Be safe everyone!”
***
Many churches offered live broadcasts or videos/audio of their Sunday services, including Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Steadfast Gretna, Gretna United Methodist Church, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Gretna Baptist Church and The Acts 2 Church.
Churches like Steadfast Gretna and Journey Church, which meet at Aspen Creek Middle School and Gretna Middle School respectively, are affected by the two-week closure of Gretna schools. Others offered services both in-house and online.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church canceled its weekend services but shared a prayer service video Sunday morning. All gatherings at Resurrection are suspended until further notice. This includes Sunday and Wednesday activities.
After hosting its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday morning, Gretna Baptist Church canceled Sunday and Wednesday services, Bible studies, life groups and programs for the remainder of the month.
Gretna United Methodist Church shared Monday that weekly sermons would be provided through social media.
The Acts 2 Church plans to present a plan Wednesday.
The Archbishop has suspended all public liturgies indefinitely. This closes all masses and events (except Confession) at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
All events and activities at St. Patrick Catholic Church, including daily and weekend Masses and scheduled sacraments, will be cancelled until further notice.
***
Gretna American Legion Post 216 was the only area organization to continue with its fish fry Friday evening. Legion leaders announced Monday evening they would fry fish for carry out only this week.
The menu remains the same, with carryout options available from 5 to 8 p.m., or until they run out of fish. The menu features Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, free for children under 2. Desserts available.
Patrons should enter the south parking lot and look for the signs. As the number of people entering the building must be controlled, orders will be taken and delivered at the garage door adjacent to the main entrance.
***
Gretna Campus Life announced Thursday it would cancel the Middle School Lock-In, originally scheduled for March 20. Weekly clubs are canceled in accordance with schools.
***
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed all events up to and including the 2020 #GretnaLife Community Expo — the Chamber’s annual business fair — scheduled for March 21.
The Chamber Board considered a number of items before making the decision, including risk of exposure and contamination, the viability of producing events where attendance is uncertain (assuming a percentage of vendors and the public may opt out due to concerns) and the rise in event cancellations in surrounding areas, as well as action taken by the University of Nebraska administration to move classes to online until end of semester.
“To be successful, we would want all events to achieve great exposure for our members,” said Bryan Boyce, Chamber President. “Given the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, we feel attendance would be negatively affected. Furthermore, we want to do our part in preventing further spread of this virus which health officials are still working to fully understand.”
The Chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the coming weeks or months ahead and has notified vendors and hosts of the postponement.To follow developments and potential new dates, visit gretnachamber.com, email info@gretnachamber.com or follow the Chamber on social media at the handle @gretnachamber.
***
Roeder Mortuary, Gretna, shared the following message on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:
"During the outbreak of COVID-19, the Governor’s and Mayor’s offices (under the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, C.D.C.) have recommended gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people. What does this mean for funeral service? 1. Pick up and removal service is unaffected by these guidelines. If you loved one passes away, we are still able to bring them into our care. 2. We are no longer allowed to have traditional full funeral service gatherings with more than 10 people. We are creating alternative styles of service to accommodate the new rulings for public gatherings. 3. This recommendation also extends to Graveside Services. Even though open-air gatherings have little or no surface contact issues, the C.D.C. is still limiting gatherings of more than ten people whether indoors or outdoors. 4. Churches in the local area are closing for funeral services, as well as luncheon facilities. Using these as an option is dwindling quickly. What options do we have for a funeral service? 1. We can still hold a visitation with a viewing, as long as the total number of people in the room does not exceed the recommended 10 people. We will be extending our hours for visitations to allow people to pay their respects. With more time available, we will hopefully be able to keep the number of people at any given time lower than the 10 people threshold. 2. We can still hold viewings for immediate family. We will be scheduling private times for the family to spend with their loved ones separate from the public visitation. This will help aid in social distancing. 3. We do have the capability to Live Stream a funeral service. This will be an alternative option to having a funeral service, due to privacy concerns. Ask your Funeral Director if you are interested in this option. Currently, we are limited to Facebook Live for streaming, with more options coming in the future. Information from the C.D.C. is changing rapidly. We are closely monitoring the situation and will relay any new information as it becomes available. If you have further questions, please ask your Funeral Director or call the funeral home. Sincerely, Brian K. Roeder, owner Roeder Mortuaries, Inc."
***
The Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board has canceled the 15th annual Gretna Tree Talk, originally slated for March 28. The board hopes to reschedule the event, potentially in August or September. The Gretna Tree Planting Workshop and Tree Giveaway held annually in the Gretna Middle School parking lot is set for Sept. 12.
***
Hillcrest Health Services has postponed all external resident trips and outings until further notice.
At Silver Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Support, Hillcrest’s Gretna location, all non-medical visitations are restricted as of Sunday.
“Medically-necessary” visits include physicians, nurse practitioners or other clinicians who are providing direct care and family members of hospice patients.
Any other situations will be subject to the approval of the administrator who will determine the medical necessity of the visit. Visitors who are eligible to visit must have their temperature taken at the front desk, answer screening questions and sign in and out, wearing a provided mask until the exit.
Visitors can only visit in their loved one’s suite or apartment and may not gather in common areas of the community. Family members who are granted approval for entry will be limited to two persons in the resident’s room at one time.
Volunteers are unable to visit unless they serve in the No One Dies Alone hospice program.
***
Azria Health Gretna announced increased restrictions for visitors Saturday.
Volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers) are unable to visit the facility, with the exception of certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life situations.
Contact the facility in advance to find out if you are eligible to visit.
Virtual visit options are available to ensure family and friends can remain in contact with a loved one who lives at the facility.
“Our residents’ and caregivers’ health and safety is our first priority. Please help us ensure that we protect them all,” Azria Health’s Regional Director of Operations Carrie Ramaekers said in a statement shared online.
***
The Dragons Closet, Gretna’s local clothing and supply closet for families in need, announced Saturday it would close until given the “green light” to reopen.
In a notice shared to “The Dragons Closet Gretna NE” Facebook group, founder Rachel Eastman shared the following information:
“Dear donors, corporate sponsors, shoppers and residents,
Due to the dangers of the coronavirus looming closer to our homes and the closing of Gretna Public Schools, I feel it best to follow suit and adhere to the advice given by the CDC and other government officials to temporarily close our doors here at The Dragons Closet. We will re-open once the ‘all clear’ is given. Hopefully that will be sooner than later.
I hate the idea of even a temporary close. It is my honor to serve those in my lifelong community of Gretna. This is not a decision that was made easily or hastily.
Our garage retail space is a tight area, forcing our shoppers to be within close contact of each other, closer than the recommended 6 feet apart, combined with the fact that we often have 20 plus shoppers at a time was the deciding factor of the temporary close.
Donations can be left on my porch (317 Paradise Drive.) Please refrain from using the box at U Save Pharmacy until given the green light. An announcement will be made here on the page when that happens. However, I strongly suggest and encourage you to hold on to your items until we announce our re-opening. Stay inside your homes and follow the instructions given by the CDC.
I look forward to the day that I can welcome all of you back to The Dragons Closet.”
***
The Red Brick Run, Gretna’s annual TeamMates fundraiser, announced Saturday that the race would move to an all-virtual event.
An email was sent out to all pre-registered entrants Saturday evening encouraging participants to run their registered distance on their own time frame on their favorite course or treadmill. Registered participants will automatically receive a shirt and commemorative woodallion. Those who follow the run on Facebook are encouraged to post a picture of their result on the page and/or tag “#RedBrick Virtual2020.” Discount codes for next year will also be shared with those who have pre-registered.
Registration will remain open through the original race date: April 4. The orders for shirts will be place at that time, so participants should receive their shirts and woodallions in mid- to late April.
“We are sorry for the changeup, but we wanted to do the best we could to keep the event going even in the midst of the current climate,” said the email, written by race co-directors Michele Prell and Jeff Spilinek. “We greatly appreciate the fact that you chose our race this spring to enter and prepare for, and even more importantly, support the mission of the Gretna TeamMates Youth Mentoring program.”
Prell shared the following in an email to the Breeze Sunday:
“The race directors and volunteers have been working on race details since December, so the decision did not come lightly. We sincerely appreciate all of our participants who see the bigger picture. First, the health and well being of all participants and volunteers is of utmost importance to us. Without them the race wouldn’t happen. Second, the participants know this is a fundraiser for the Gretna Teammates program. Their willingness to continue to participate virtually is still helping the program as well as getting the word out about the need for mentors. We will be posting videos and information about TeamMates and their volunteer opportunities until Virtual Race day. Thank you everyone for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2021!”
***
The public event to kickstart the 2020 Census in Sarpy County has been canceled. Officials are canceling the event in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, also called coronavirus.
The event was to be held March 23 at Bellevue University Main Campus and feature an appearance from Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers.
Though the kickoff event was canceled, the Census remains critically important because it helps the community obtain millions of dollars in federal funding for roads, schools, health care, housing and other services.
The census can be taken online at 2020census.gov. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.
For local updates on the Census, visit Facebook.com/SarpyCounts or contact Michelle Andahl, Executive Chair of the Sarpy County Complete Count Committee at mandahl@sarpy.com or 402-593-2170.
***
As of Sunday, the Gretna Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
***
The Beanery announced Sunday that its lobby would remain closed beginning Monday. The drive-thru will remain open during normal hours.
***
On Monday, Runza Restaurants shifted to drive-thru service only. Stores will close each evening at 9 p.m.
***
Gretna Vision Source announced its temporary closing late Sunday. Staff will work remotely during normal business hours to reschedule all appointments for the next two weeks, order contact lenses and refill eye drop medications. Call or text 402-332-0220 to discuss any eyecare related needs. The doctors and staff will be exploring telemedicine platforms in hopes of providing remote care for certain eye conditions. More information was expected later this week.
***
Gretna Insurance Agency will be working remotely through March 31st.
***
We'll Smoke U BBQ will be offering take-out only.
***
Beginning Saturday, Supercuts Gretna will not make appointments for any service. Walk-ins only. All appointments starting Saturday will be canceled.
***
Donut Run will offer to go service only. No dine in customers.
***
Ty's Outdoor Power & Service has moved its open house to a virtual event, open immediately at tysoutdoorpower.com/open-house.
***
Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen still offers catering, to-go and delivery options.
***
El Vallarta will offer take out only until further notice.
***
The governor has ordered a mandatory shutdown of all gyms in the state through April 15. Officials will re-assess the situation in two weeks.
***
Schramm Education Center has closed. All public activities including speaker series, workshops, events, school field trips and daily visitors are suspended through June 1.
***
McKinney's Food Center has been working hard to keep its shelves stocked for the Gretna community.
***
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Impound Auction scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.
***
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum closed to the public Tuesday and will remain closed through March 31. All museum activities including field trips, groups tours, rentals and volunteer work are cancelled or postponed.
“No one on the Museum staff has tested positive for the coronavirus and to our knowledge, we have had no visitors infected with the virus,” says Jeff Cannon, Executive Director for the Museum. “In order for us to comply with Governor Ricketts and do our part to keep our visitors and staff safe, we will be closed.”
Information and updates regarding upcoming museum events will be available at www.sacmuseum.org.