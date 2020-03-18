At its March 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignations of Taylor Tommey, Seth McKenzie, Cory Madden and Bryan Mayfield.
• Approved the retirement of Vince Burgett.
• Approved the teaching contracts of Morgan Alexander, Carter Donahue, Colleen Eddy, Taylor Feickart, Benjamin Hoskins, Abbigael Jensen, Miranda Johnson, Cecilia Kelly, Abigail Kostic, Max Sealer and Shelbee Lemburg.
• Approved Falling Waters Elementary as the name for Gretna’s sixth elementary school.
• Approved a resolution to authorize the issuance (not to exceed $56.5 million) of taxable general obligation refunding bonds Series 2020 to refund a portion of the district’s outstanding general obligation bonds Series 2015, Series 2016, Series 2017 and Series 2017B to achieve interest cost savings.
• Heard an update on preliminary kindergarten enrollment numbers from Superintendent Rich Beran.
• Reviewed School Board Policy Section 3000 — Business Operations.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George