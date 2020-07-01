At its June 22 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the teaching contracts of Jennifer Hammes and Amy Goldstein.
• Gave second round approval of the school handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
• Gave first round approval of the classified handbook for the 2020-21 school year.
The board then heard updates on the GPS wellness committee, construction and the combined services budget, before entering executive session for the superintendent evaluation.
The next regular school board meeting will be July 13 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board traditionally only meets once in July. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George