At its June 25 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education took the following action:
• Held a public hearing on student fees. Superintendent Kevin Riley reported on the amount of money collected from students pursuant to, and waivers provided in, the student fee policy of the district for the 2017–18 school year and the changes that are being suggested for the 2018–19 school year. Suggested changes were small dollar amounts and adjustments based on re-evaluation of annual needs.
• Approved the resignation of Tory Nixon.
• Approved the contract of Allison Dobson.
• Gave final approval to the 2018–19 handbooks.
• Gave final approval to the new policies and policy updates from the June 11 meeting.
• Approved the student fee policy.
• Approved the HVAC service contract with TRANE.
• Reviewed the goals set at the January retreat.
• Assistant Superintendent Rich Beran presented the preliminary 2018–19 budget figures for the district’s combined budget.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next Board of Education meeting will take place Monday at 7 p.m. at the Gretna Public Schools administration offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George