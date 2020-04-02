At its March 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignation of Sarah Roche and the retirement of Lisa Stokes.
• Approved the contracts of Steven Emerich, Sierra Johnson, Emanuel Maldonado, Alyson Matulka, Madison Meadows and Vincent Simodynes.
• Approved the Falling Waters public works project bid to Thompson Construction for $2.16 million.
• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Gretna High School additions audio visual bid package.
• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Gretna Middle School parking lot repaving.
• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Grenta High School tennis courts.
• Pat Phelan with DLR Group updated the board on current construction projects.
• Discussed Construction Manager at Risk vs. Design Bid Build issues.
• Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle presented the District Wide and Special Education budgets for the 2020–21 school year.
The next regular school board meeting will be April 13 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George