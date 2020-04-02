At its March 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Sarah Roche and the retirement of Lisa Stokes.

• Approved the contracts of Steven Emerich, Sierra Johnson, Emanuel Maldonado, Alyson Matulka, Madison Meadows and Vincent Simodynes.

• Approved the Falling Waters public works project bid to Thompson Construction for $2.16 million.

• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Gretna High School additions audio visual bid package.

• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Gretna Middle School parking lot repaving.

• Gave approval to go out to bid on the Grenta High School tennis courts.

• Pat Phelan with DLR Group updated the board on current construction projects.

• Discussed Construction Manager at Risk vs. Design Bid Build issues.

• Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle presented the District Wide and Special Education budgets for the 2020–21 school year.

The next regular school board meeting will be April 13 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.

