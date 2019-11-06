At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education took the following action:
• Approved the following GPS Foundation Board officers for a one-year term: George Jahn, President; Jan Spurgeon, Vice President; and Tim Gilligan, Secretary/Treasurer. Also approved were the appointments of following foundation board members for three-year terms: Ron Johns and Aland Dietze.
• Approved the Gretna Education Association as the bargaining agent for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Gave first round approval of policy updates.
• Heard a report on the high school 1–1 program and how technology is being integrated into the classroom.
• Heard an update on district construction projects.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George