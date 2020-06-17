At its June 8 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignation of Heather Walker.
• Approved the contract of Michelle Thiessen.
• Gave first-round approval of handbooks for the 2020–21 school year.
• Approved participation in an NRD resolution that will propose a plan that includes the school district, should it ever need to seek aid from FEMA in case of an emergency.
• Approved the wide area network expansion bid of $162,985 to TJ Cable & Underground Services, LLC.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the position of construction manager at risk for the new Gretna high school project to be located at 180th Street and Cornhusker Road.
• Approved support staff and administrative salaries.
• Heard a construction budget update for the second high school.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.