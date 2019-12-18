At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved a student trip for the Gretna High School marching band to attend a competition in Blue Spring, Mo., next fall.
• Gave first round approval to the 2020–21 Gretna High School Curriculum Handbook.
• Set Jan. 4 as the date for the board retreat.
• Received an update on board goals.
• Heard a report on current and future projects including the sixth and seventh elementary schools, high school stadium expansion, additions and parking lot at Gretna High School, tennis courts, existing parking lot at Gretna Middle School, Gretna Elementary School kitchen and stage and technology updates.
• Heard a report on the Master Plan, which primarily focused on the steady increase in number of students and how that prompts the construction of new schools.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, but traditionally, does not hold a second meeting in December. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George