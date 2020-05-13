The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education met April 27, and took the following actions:
• Approved the bid of AVI-SPL in the amount of $118,064.63 for the AV installation in the new high school addition.
• Approved the bid of Ronco in the amount of $682,800 for the repaving of Gretna Middle School parking lot.
• Approved the bid of Precision Construction & Contracting in the amount of $697,000 for the high school tennis court addition.
The next meeting of the GPS Board of Education is May 11 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Ron Petak