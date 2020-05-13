The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education met April 27, and took the following actions:

• Approved the bid of AVI-SPL in the amount of $118,064.63 for the AV installation in the new high school addition.

• Approved the bid of Ronco in the amount of $682,800 for the repaving of Gretna Middle School parking lot.

• Approved the bid of Precision Construction & Contracting in the amount of $697,000 for the high school tennis court addition.

The next meeting of the GPS Board of Education is May 11 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.

Ron Petak

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.