At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the retirement of Paul Menousek and the resignations of Danika Calabretto, Jean King and Darcy Carey.
• Approved the teaching contracts of Noah Schlange, Melanie Gibbons, Amanda Weddel, Simon Wiedel, Greg Schwanke and and Kiersten Nimmo.
• Approved two administrative moves: Mike Sortino as Gretna Middle School principal and Jennifer Hellbusch as the principal of Gretna’s sixth elementary school, which has not been named yet.
• Approval the 2020 board goals.
• Gave final (second round) approval the 2020–21 school year calendar. The first day of school will be Aug. 13. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 19 through Jan. 3. Spring break is set for March 29 through April 2 next year. The last day of the 2020–21 school year will be May 25.
• Approved two student trips: the Gretna High School band to Chicago in May 2021 and the Gretna Middle School and Aspen Creek Middle School Quiz Bowl teams to the national competition in Washington D.C. in late May/early June of this year.
• Formed a committee for naming Gretna’s sixth elementary school, currently under construction.
• Approved the 2020–21 Negotiated Agreement with the Gretna Education Association.
• Gave approval to accept bids for the Gretna High School additions and HVAC upgrades.
• Gave approval to accept bids for Gretna’s seventh elementary school project.
Gave approval to accept bids for public improvements for Gretna’s sixth elementary school.
• Heard a presentation on Gretna High School’s 19 mid-term graduates.
• Received an update on proposed legislation that could affect the school district.
• Heard an update on construction projects.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George