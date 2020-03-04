At its Feb. 24 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignations of Andrew Norris, Jakob Jadlowski, Meredith McLaughlin, Liz Rhodes and Pat White.
• Approved the teaching contracts of Cassandra Emery, Chelsea Krebs, Katelyn Kudlacek, Kari Pape, Torie Sykes, Tyler Lucas, Zachary Dinslage, Lisa Salerno, Jessica Buss, Megan Williams and Chase Hutchison, and the administrative contract of Kirsten Troester to be the 2020–21 assistant elementary principal.
• Approved the amended budget for the 2019–20 school year. Previous refunding and sale of certain bonds called for an updated budget.
• Approved three alternates for the high school addition and HVAC project at Gretna High School. The alternates include an additional $39,000 for replacement of the bleachers in the small gym, a $37,000 deduction to include glazing on windows and an additional $9,300 for a Cyclorama for the black box theater.
• Approved a $16.1 million bid to Sampson Construction to build the district’s seventh elementary school. The board then approved an alternate for a snow melt system at the north entry of the building for $63,000.
• Heard a mid-year building update from building principals.
• Received information on the Rule 10 Nebraska Department of Education visit that occurred recently.
Superintendent Rich Beran then updated the board on current legislation proposals before DLR Group presented the board with potential concepts for the district’s second high school.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition, negotiations and/or personnel.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George