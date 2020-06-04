A local maestro in preparing Crispitos and Mandarin chicken — two student favorites — was recently recognized for her dedicated work.
The Nebraska School Nutrition Association named Sheila Scholting, Gretna Middle School Kitchen Manager, as its Manager of the Year.
The award recognizes school kitchen managers for the contributions they’ve made throughout their school nutrition career.
“If I don’t eat it myself, I don’t serve it that way,” she said. “I like it when they (students) like what they eat.”
Scholting has worked for GPS since 1996. All three of her children are GPS graduates.
“I was surprised,” Scholting said. “I knew I was nominated but never in a million years thought that I would ever get it.”
Gretna Public Schools Director of Food and Nutrition Services Sharon Schaefer nominated Scholting for the award.
“Not only does Sheila put students’ needs before her own on a daily basis, but she is also dedicated to her staff and on top of that finds time to volunteer for NSNA committees and events,” Schaefer said.
Scholting said GPS is “one of the best places to work for.” Joined by an “outstanding staff,” she enjoys coming to work every day.
“I try to do what I can because that’s my job and that’s how I am,” she said. “I don’t let anything stop me. I was hired to do a job and so that’s what I do. I’m always there if you need me to do anything.”