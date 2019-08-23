The Sarpy County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sunday at Prairie Queen Recreation Area, 132nd Street and Highway 370.
The sixth annual event begins with registration at 8 a.m. and a ceremony at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. The route length is two miles.
Shirley Tingley, the volunteer committee chairperson, said they expect about 600 participants.
The 2018 event raised more than $51,000 for the fight against Alzheimer’s, but Tingley said the goals of the event extend far beyond the money raised.
“The Walk is about so much more than just raising money,” she said. “The educational piece spans not only to participants, but is as far reaching as state representatives, national platforms and the general public through the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement.
“There are opportunities to participate in research through the Trial Match program, UNMC studies in our own backyard as well as some nationwide centers for geriatric care. The money raised helps fund public service announcements, caregiver support groups and community education as well as the 1-800 hotline which is staffed by a masters level clinical team.”
Tingley said one of the biggest rewards of the event is to let anyone facing Alzheimer’s on a daily basis know that they are not alone in their fight.
“I think the sense of community is the biggest reward,” she said. “Just knowing that one person who felt alone in this journey understands there are resources available is why we do this every day.
“This is a hard journey to navigate and nobody should have to do it alone.”
Registration can be done the day of the event or online at act.alz.org.
For further information, contact Angel Horton Frank at 402-506-7180 or at sjhorton@alz.org.