Few faces have become more familiar at the Sarpy County Courthouse the past 30 years than Fred Uhe’s.
The longtime deputy county clerk, who exchanged the filing cabinets of the clerk’s office for the limestone halls of the State Legislature, as the county’s lobbyist is now responsible for letting the people know just how near — and how fun — Sarpy County can be.
Uhe took control of Sarpy County Tourism last fall and is building his promotional campaign along the county’s tourism slogan, “Sarpy County. So Near. So Fun.”
Headquartered in a strip mall at the intersection of Wickersham Road and Highway 370 near Gretna, Uhe’s office is open seven days a week and has an annual budget of $670,000, all drawn from lodging taxes.
The office is packed with brochures touting area attractions, with several boxes of goodies at the back for free distribution to tourists, among which are Sarpy County themed coasters, pens, microfiber cloths (excellent for cleaning eyeglasses) and even a Sarpy County pizza cutter. In the parking lot sits the office’s official vehicle, colorfully customized with a paint job proclaiming the wonders of Nebraska’s third largest county, pop. approx. 180,000.
Uhe is plotting a course that promotes Sarpy County as an affordable lodging alternative to Omaha and Lincoln, as well as a source of entertainment and recreation in its own right.
“So often you forget the jewels in your own backyard,” he said. “But we have a lot of assets here that run the gamut from history, military history, Fontenelle Forest, brew clubs, distilleries, great lodging and Triple-A baseball.”
It is a weapon in the county’s arsenal, Uhe said, that lodging rates are generally lower in Sarpy County than in Lancaster and Douglas counties. He hopes to make that fact widely known, especially during the college football season when, he said, Lincoln-area hotels often impose two-night minimum stays, and sometimes three-night minimums.
“It’s about 48 minutes from Sarpy to Memorial Stadium,” he said.
Uhe has reason for optimism early in his tenure.
A convention of hunters is expected to absorb 1,300 room nights in the spring of 2019, while a pending bankers convention should occupy about 350 more. A convention of quilters is expected to draw about 1,600 people to the county.
And even as he reaches out to Kansas City and Des Moines and cities in other nearby states, Uhe said he doesn’t want to forget Nebraskans, who know their state and are less likely to underestimate its attraction.
Out there, he said, beyond the borders of the Cornhusker State, Nebraska is virtually invisible.
“I have found that no one has a bad opinion of Nebraska,” he said. “They just don’t have an opinion. A national travel study showed we’re 50th regarding states people are most likely to visit in the next three to five years.”
And yet, he said, tourism remains Nebraska’s third largest industry, which Uhe said bodes well for the future if the state can just boost its profile.
Sarpy County, he said, will do its part.
“We have a lot to work with,” he said. “We have great sports facilities and restaurants, a riverfront we need to figure out a better way to use, and historic cities like Bellevue which has a bicentennial coming up in 2022.”