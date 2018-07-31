Rich Jansen has a simple philosophy when it comes to the Sarpy County Fair each year.
“We like to have something where everybody can get some good out of it,” said Jansen, president of the Sarpy County Fair Board. “We try to touch bases for every group that might be there.”
With a packed schedule from Tuesday to Aug. 5, it’s a safe bet there will be something for everyone at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Jansen has more than 40 years of experience as a fair board member, so he has a pretty good idea of what people want to see when they come to Springfield.
“I think there are a lot of people that appreciate the way things used to be, so we try to turn back the clock for them,” he said. “But, we also try and do something different each year that is going to attract different people to the fair.”
One of those new events is the opening-night concert featuring Craig Morgan, who has had six songs reach the top 10 of the country music charts.
“It’s something new and we think it’s a great way to get things started,” Jansen said.
The concert kicks off what should be a busy five days filled with 4-H exhibitions, tractor pulls, monster trucks, demolition derby and the always popular rodeo.
But Jansen said it goes beyond the events in what has attracted thousands of people to the fairgrounds over the past 82 years.
“I think people like the atmosphere,” he said. “The place looks great. It’s clean, we’ve done a lot of landscaping and our master gardeners make the place look excellent.”
Animal showmanship classes begin Aug. 1 and run through the final day of the fair. There will also be many 4-H exhibits throughout the five days while there are a variety of activities for children from mutton bustin’ to a kiddie parade Aug. 5.
The Sarpy County Garden and Tractor Pull takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 with competition limited to those within the county. The extreme bull riding also takes place that evening at 8 p.m.
The first of five straight days of the carnival begins Aug. 1 while the beer garden also begins its five-day run that evening. The beer garden will feature live entertainment Aug. 2–4.
The stock pickup, open tractor and modified pickup pull is set for Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 marks the opening night of the Mid-States Rodeo at 8 p.m. That evening also features monster trucks at 8 p.m.
The second night of the rodeo is set for Aug. 4 with the Nebraska Bush pullers also featured that evening at 7 p.m.
Aug. 5 features both the kiddie parade and the grand parade in the morning with the demolition derby wrapping things up at 7 p.m.
Jansen said thanks to the efforts of 11 other board members, the fair continues to be one of the top attractions in the state.
“At one point, you sort of wonder how all this will get done, but it synchronizes and all goes together,” Jansen said. “We have board members who work together and have different committees and they all do a good job. It works out for us.”