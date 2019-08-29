The Sarpy County Museum is $2,500 richer after an award from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
Sponsored by the Bayer Fund, the program provides farmers an opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.
Sarpy County farmers Milt and Joanne Fricke chose the Sarpy County Museum for the award.
Ben Justman, Sarpy County Museum executive director, said he will use the funds to highlight the agricultural history of Sarpy County.
Justman said the museum will obtain this falll a restored 1936 Farmall tractor donated by the Fricke family.
The Sarpy County Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.