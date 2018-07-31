Tuesday, July 31
7 p.m. — Craig Morgan concert with guest Gunnar & the Gryzzly Boys along with Jason Earl. General admission tickets are $25. For ticket information, visit sarpy-county-fair.ticketleap.com/concert.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
5 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and Ribbon Cutting at Karsten Memorial.
6 to 7 p.m. — 4-H fashion show.
6 to 9 p.m. — Buildings open to public.
6 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’.
6:30 p.m. — Sarpy County garden and tractor pull. Free admission.
8 p.m. — Extreme bull riding. $12 general admission seating.
Thursday, Aug. 2
4 to 9 p.m. — Commercial building open.
5 to 6 p.m. — 4-H Pageant at Open Air.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open at south lot. Jason Earl Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
6 to 7 p.m. — Springfield Public Library story time at Open Air.
6 p.m. — Bobcat Rodeo.
6 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.
7 p.m. — Stock pickups, open tractor and modified pickups pull. $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 10. Ages 5-and-under are free.
Friday, Aug. 3
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — 4-H open class and school buildings open.
1 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.
4 to 10 p.m. — Commercial building open.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden open at south lot. Jason Prichett will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
6 to 7 p.m. — Meet and greet with community heroes at Open Air.
7 to 7:45 p.m. — Monster truck pre-show at motor sports complex.
7:30 p.m. — Parade of Champions at Rodeo Arena.
7:45 p.m. — Good Neighbors and Pioneer Farm Family Award presentation.
8 p.m. — Mid-States Rodeo, followed by wild cow milking contest. $12 reserved seating.
8 p.m. — Monster Trucks Summer Nationals. $15 general admission. Ages 5-and-under free.
Saturday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. — 4-H tractor driving contest.
9:30 a.m. — Kiddie parade down Main Street.
10 a.m. — Grand parade down Main Street.
11 a.m. to noon — Threshing demonstration.
Noon to midnight — Carnival open.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Commercial building open.
Noon to 12:30 — Heartland Hoedowners at Open Air.
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Corn sheller demonstration.
1 p.m. Foot race, animal scramble, ladies soaped pig contest.
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Saw mill demonstrations.
2 to 3:45 p.m. — Threshing demonstration and bailing operation.
4 p.m. — Kids straw pile grab.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open at south lot. Casey Muessigmann will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Kaylyn Sahs performs at Open Air.
7 p.m. — Nebraska Bush Pullers tractor pull. $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 10. Ages 5-and-under are free.
8 p.m. — Mid-States Rodeo, followed by wild cow milking contest. $12 for reserved seating.
Sunday, Aug. 5
10 to 11 a.m. — Saw mill demonstration.
10 to 11 a.m. — Church service.
11 a.m. to noon — Thrasher demonstration.
Noon — Garden tractor pull. Free admission.
Noon to 4 p.m. — 4-H commercial, open class and school buildings open.
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Saw mill demonstration.
1 to 10 p.m. — Carnival open.
1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull at Open Arena.
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Corn shelling demonstration.
2:30 to 3:45 p.m. — Threshing and bailing demonstration.
5 to 9 p.m. — Beer garden open at south lot.
4 p.m. — Kids straw pile grab.
7:30 p.m. — Demolition derby. $15 reserved seating.