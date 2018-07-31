Tuesday, July 31

7 p.m. — Craig Morgan concert with guest Gunnar & the Gryzzly Boys along with Jason Earl. General admission tickets are $25. For ticket information, visit sarpy-county-fair.ticketleap.com/concert.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

5 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and Ribbon Cutting at Karsten Memorial.

6 to 7 p.m. — 4-H fashion show.

6 to 9 p.m. — Buildings open to public.

6 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’.

6:30 p.m. — Sarpy County garden and tractor pull. Free admission.

8 p.m. — Extreme bull riding. $12 general admission seating.

Thursday, Aug. 2

4 to 9 p.m. — Commercial building open.

5 to 6 p.m. — 4-H Pageant at Open Air.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open at south lot. Jason Earl Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

6 to 7 p.m. — Springfield Public Library story time at Open Air.

6 p.m. — Bobcat Rodeo.

6 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.

7 p.m. — Stock pickups, open tractor and modified pickups pull. $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 10. Ages 5-and-under are free.

Friday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — 4-H open class and school buildings open.

1 p.m. to midnight — Carnival open.

4 to 10 p.m. — Commercial building open.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden open at south lot. Jason Prichett will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

6 to 7 p.m. — Meet and greet with community heroes at Open Air.

7 to 7:45 p.m. — Monster truck pre-show at motor sports complex.

7:30 p.m. — Parade of Champions at Rodeo Arena.

7:45 p.m. — Good Neighbors and Pioneer Farm Family Award presentation.

8 p.m. — Mid-States Rodeo, followed by wild cow milking contest. $12 reserved seating.

8 p.m. — Monster Trucks Summer Nationals. $15 general admission. Ages 5-and-under free.

Saturday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. — 4-H tractor driving contest.

9:30 a.m. — Kiddie parade down Main Street.

10 a.m. — Grand parade down Main Street.

11 a.m. to noon — Threshing demonstration.

Noon to midnight — Carnival open.

Noon to 10 p.m. — Commercial building open.

Noon to 12:30 — Heartland Hoedowners at Open Air.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Corn sheller demonstration.

1 p.m. Foot race, animal scramble, ladies soaped pig contest.

1:30 to 2 p.m. — Saw mill demonstrations.

2 to 3:45 p.m. — Threshing demonstration and bailing operation.

4 p.m. — Kids straw pile grab.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Beer garden open at south lot. Casey Muessigmann will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Kaylyn Sahs performs at Open Air.

7 p.m. — Nebraska Bush Pullers tractor pull. $12 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 10. Ages 5-and-under are free.

8 p.m. — Mid-States Rodeo, followed by wild cow milking contest. $12 for reserved seating.

Sunday, Aug. 5

10 to 11 a.m. — Saw mill demonstration.

10 to 11 a.m. — Church service.

11 a.m. to noon — Thrasher demonstration.

Noon — Garden tractor pull. Free admission.

Noon to 4 p.m. — 4-H commercial, open class and school buildings open.

1 to 1:30 p.m. — Saw mill demonstration.

1 to 10 p.m. — Carnival open.

1 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull at Open Arena.

1:30 to 2 p.m. — Corn shelling demonstration.

2:30 to 3:45 p.m. — Threshing and bailing demonstration.

5 to 9 p.m. — Beer garden open at south lot.

4 p.m. — Kids straw pile grab.

7:30 p.m. — Demolition derby. $15 reserved seating.

For any additional information on event, visit sarpyfair.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.