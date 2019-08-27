A number of Gretna youth participating in various 4-H clubs earned honors in early August at the Sarpy County Fair. The Nebraska Extension of Douglas-Sarpy Counties provided the following results:
Evelyn Post: Poultry, Best Dressed Chicken.
Soren Frahm: Dog, Res. Champion Junior Showmanship.
Levi Dorran: Rabbit, Champion Novice Showmanship.
Reese Heavican: Beef — Bucket Calf, Champion Junior Showmanship.
Jayden Prososki: Rabbit, Res. Champion Junior Showmanship; Goat, Res. Champion Junior Showmanship; Plant Science, Floriculture Dau Lilies — Award of Merit and Selected for State Fair; Poultry, Champion Fowl Production; Poultry, Champion Eggs; Shooting Sports: Archery, Outstanding Award; Shooting Sports: BB Gun, Outstanding Award.
Andrew Nelson: Beef, Champion Senior Showmanship; Beef, Champion Breeding Heifer; Tractor Driving Contest, Champion Senior Tractor Driving.
Noah Ference: Beef, Res. Champion Intermediate Showmanship.
Tatum Wright: Table Toppers Contest, Champion Junior Division; Rabbit, Res. Champion Best Dressed Rabbit; Heritage, Selected for State Fair; Heritage, Scrapbook — Selected for State Fair.
Tristan Wright: Goat, Res. Champion Breeding Goat; Poultry, Res. Champion Best Dressed Chicken.
Zella Carlson: Goat, Champion Showmanship.
Maggie Meis: Beef — Bucket Calf, Reserve Champion.
Addison Rist: Beef, Champion Cow/Calf Pair.
Photos were also provided by the Nebraska Extension. Not all winners’ pictures were included.
Jeanette’s Art Studio students Cody Peterson and Roxy Lightle also earned honors in the Open Class Art division during the fair. Their teacher Jeanette McFarling submitted their winning photos.
Cody Peterson was awarded the trophy for Best of Show in Open Class Art at the Sarpy County Fair for his acrylic rendering of a wild turkey.
Roxy Lightle earned a blue ribbon for her colored pencil portrait of a small dog in the Open Class Art division at the Sarpy County Fair.
Those who wish to submit photos of their open class winners are encouraged to send them to rachel.george@gret nabreeze.com.