If Aunt Sally’s cherry jam has never received the recognition it deserves, any more than mom’s cross-stitched tea towels or Uncle Harry’s black and white still lifes, then help is on the way.
Tuesday is Entry Day for the Sarpy County Fair, when entries will be accepted in a vast number of categories that include foodstuffs, crafts, photography, needlework, woodwork, stained glass, paintings and Lego creations, just to name a few.
The question: How to enter?
Answer: Two ways. First, drive to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield on Tuesday. Go to the 4-H Building if you are a 4-H member. If not, Sarpy County residents should take their creations to the Open Class Building, which sits next to the 4-H Building.
• For 4-H members: Entry Day lasts from noon to 7 p.m. A form is required for each entry. They are available at www.douglas-sarpy.unl.edu under County Fair or State Fair or at any Extension office. There is no limit on the number of exhibits a 4-H-er can submit in any category.
Junior members residing in other counties are eligible to exhibit in the Sarpy County 4-H Fair if they are enrolled in the Sarpy/Douglas County 4-H program.
Entries should be brought to the 4-H Exhibit Hall at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds. There will be a help desk for those needing assistance with the registration process.
Submitted items will be on display for the duration of the fair and may be reclaimed Aug. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., or Aug. 6 between 9 a.m. and noon. Exhibits will not be released early.
• Sarpy County residents who are not members of 4-H may enter items in the Open Class competition.
Entry day is Tuesday, the same day as 4-H. The hours for Open Class submission are 3 to 8 p.m. and must be submitted at the Open Class building, which is next to the 4-H building. All entries must be accompanied by a form, which will be available on site. Each exhibit must state the name and residence of the exhibitor and the class, lot and premium number for which exhibitor wishes to compete.
Only Sarpy County residents may exhibit in Open Class. A full list of classes available for exhibits is available at sarpyfair.com under “Open Class Guide.”
The Sarpy County Fairgrounds are located at 100 Main St., in Springfield.