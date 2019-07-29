Rich Jansen realizes the best way for the Sarpy County Fair to stay relevant is to be willing to adapt.
It’s that attitude that has helped the fair continue to thrive as it enters its 82nd year.
“Things have changed so dramatically that you’ve got to be proactive,” said Jansen, president of the Sarpy County Fair board. “What you did 30 years ago isn’t what you can do today.”
The willingness to find something for everybody has helped the fair maintain large attendance numbers. Jansen estimates about 60,000 people will make their way to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield during the week. This year’s version kicks off July 31 and runs through Aug. 4.
The fair offers your standard tried and true staples like the 4-H competitions for animals, baked goods and a variety of other things. The tractor pull has also been a longstanding event, along with the rodeo.
“There’s a lot of stuff we offer,” Jansen said. “We’ve modified a few things because you’ve got to change with the times.”
What has provided a recent boost for the fair has been increased music performances. This year’s featured concert is Rodney Atkins along with Logan Mize and the Dylan Bloom Band. That performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.
It’s one of three nights of music performances with shows at the beer garden Aug. 1 and 2.
The carnival kicks off a five-day run on July 31 while three nights of tractor pulls begins the same night with the Sarpy County garden and tractor pull that is limited to pullers from the county. Aug. 1 brings in the open tractor and pickup pull with the Nebraska Bush Pullers taking to the motor sports arena Aug. 2. Jansen said pullers from several different states across the Midwest will participate that evening.
The Mid-States Rodeo’s two-night event takes place Aug. 2–3. Each event will be followed by a wild cow milking contest.
The fair’s evening events concludes on Aug. 4 with the demolition derby.
There is plenty of action during the day as well as 4-H buildings and exhibits will be open to the public. Aug. 3 offers both a kiddie parade and the grand parade down Main Street in Springfield.
With so much to offer over a five-day span, Jansen said he often is amazed how everything gets done so efficiently.
“We’ve never had any problems,” Jansen said. “When you have all this planned, you never know how well it’s all going to work. But it’s amazing how everything comes together.”
Jansen said the main reason it does all come together is because of the efforts of the fair board and the more than 200 volunteers.
“It takes a lot of people to make this work,” he said. “We have a great fair board and they make me look good. They don’t panic, they just make things happen.
“My favorite part of the fair is seeing the efficiency of our board. Their top priorities are to keep people safe and make sure they’re happy.”