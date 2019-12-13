Seamus, left, and Connolly Campbell sit for a photo with Santa Saturday at Gretna Fire Station 1, 11175 S. 204th St. Santa arrived by helicopter to the annual event, put on each year by the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Morgan Beachler decorates a cookie Saturday at the GVFD’s annual Santa at the Fire Station event. Cookie decorating and hot chocolate accompanied the visit from Santa. Attendees were encouraged to bring donations for Gretna Neighbors.
Photo by Rachel George
