Backyard Playworld ribbon cutting

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Backyard Playworld to the community with a ribbon cutting during its open house Nov. 2. The business, located at 11808 Standing Stone Drive, offers swing sets, trampolines, basketball hoops, open play and more.

 Photo courtesy of Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce

