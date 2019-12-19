Ribbon cutting rngeorge rngeorge Author email Dec 19, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TRY 1 MONTH FOR 99¢ Kocian Family Dental hosted an open house Dec. 11, including tours, refreshments and a morning ribbon cutting. The office is open at 20024 Glenmore Drive Suite 105. Photo courtesy of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rngeorge Author email Follow rngeorge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Husker signing day central: Live updates, commitment schedule, rankings and more Of the 3.8 billion men in the world, she is poised to marry Omaha serial killer Nikko Jenkins Former Husker volleyball player Capri Davis signs with Texas PayPal wants 'passionate employees.' So the company boosted pay, slashed health insurance costs Emails, hugs, promises: Teen victim describes how OPS teacher groomed her for sexual abuse TRENDING NOW Taco John's $50,000 winner awarded at Gretna store Proposed museum to celebrate GVFD, community history Hacker accesses Ring camera in Gretna home Family fundraising for playground to honor deceased son City walks away from public works deal Koterba Caption Contest