Ribbon cutting

Kocian Family Dental hosted an open house Dec. 11, including tours, refreshments and a morning ribbon cutting. The office is open at 20024 Glenmore Drive Suite 105.

 Photo courtesy of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce

