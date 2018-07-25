What began as a fundraiser for a local church’s youth group has now become a Gretna Days tradition.
The Resurrection Run, put on each year by Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, marks 20 years this weekend.
Set for Saturday morning, the event features a 5-mile run and a 3-mile run — both starting at 7 a.m. — and a 1-mile kids run at 8 a.m. Races begin at the church and run through the streets of downtown Gretna.
A pancake breakfast will follow the race. Breakfast is free for all race participants and open to the general public for $5 per person.
Proceeds from the event help sponsor youth programs, particularly mission trips and attendance of a national youth gathering.
“The funds have always promoted those things,” said Doug Ayer, who coordinates the race along with Michelle Kostal and Eric Pinkall. “It definitely doesn’t cover the entirety of what they do but it does help.”
Resurrection Lutheran Church member Jack Frans, an avid runner since the 1970s, started the run as a way to benefit youth at the church when his children were young.
“I think the first few years it was just his running buddies, then it just sort of grew from his determination,” Ayer said.
About five years ago, he reached out to fellow church members with children active in the youth program, passing the torch and allowing the run to carry on.
“I think if you asked Jack 16, 17 years ago if he thought it would go 20 years, he probably would have said no,” Ayer said. “I think because its been part of Gretna Days and how its helped our youth speaks for itself.”
This year, there will be a random drawing from race entries for a $100 gift card to Fleet Feet.
A registration form can be found at relchurch.net/resurrection-run-2018 and returned to the church. Participants may also register online at getmeregistered.com/ResurrectionLutheran run. A processing fee will be added for online registrants.
Packets may be picked up at the church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. or Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Runners may also register in person during Friday’s packet pickup or Saturday beginning at 6 a.m.
All entrants will receive T-shirts and participation ribbons. Awards will be presented for first and second place in the 5-mile and 3-mile, for males and females in various age ranges and for first, second and third in the kids mile.