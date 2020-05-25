Crosses are common at busy intersections.
There’s one at a stoplight near my house. Whenever I stop at that red light, I look over and read the name of a man I never knew. I think of his family and friends. I wonder about the accident that ended his life.
I think about my wife, my kids, and… then the light turns green and I speed on my merry way to work. But not before passing two more roadside memorials on the way. Such is life. We drive past death every day, mostly unaffected, hurrying home, or to the store, or to the next meeting — just like those people who died on the same roads.
Memorial Day is set aside as a time to remember our loved ones and our military. But this year, maybe more than any other, is a time to remember the incalculable value of every second we have breath.
You don’t need to walk through a cemetery once a year to “memento mori.” Just pay attention to reminders along the roads, nameplates on park benches and car-window decals. Memorials are our way of saying, “We’re not going to forget.”
We need to be reminded to remember but nobody needs to force us to forget.
We come by it honestly. We’re natural-born forgetters. Equal-opportunity amnesiacs who forget everything from anniversaries to first names. Anything that can be remembered, we can forget.
When you open up a Bible, you find reminders on every corner. The Scriptures are like spiritual sticky notes that remind us about the certainty of death, the value of life and the love of God. It’s good to slow down for those reminders because when life is cruising down the road, I forget God faster than I forget internet passwords.
In the Old Testament world, people often put up memorial stones to remember things God didn’t want them to forget. The priest Samuel once commemorated a victory when he “took a stone and . . . named it Ebenezer, saying, ‘Thus far the Lord has helped us.’” (1 Samuel 7:12)
“Ebenezer” means “stone of help.” This ancient memorial commemorated a battle, yes, but more importantly, it reminded onlookers that God helps.
It’s easy to remember the times when we asked for help and it felt like none came. Times when we cried out for answers and we didn’t get any. Times when we made plans and a pandemic ran them off the road.
But what about the times when God helped? Times when it seems that something, or someone, stepped in and helped you or guided you? Could’ve been chance. Or luck. Or karma. But what if it was God?
I’ve driven carelessly. I’ve done things that could have gotten me killed. Were it not for God’s help, I might be memorialized on a roadside somewhere. Why are we still here and others aren’t? I don’t know. There are no easy answers to those questions. But there are gracious reminders of God’s love that have withstood the elements for centuries.
Like the cross itself.
That ubiquitous symbol at our roadsides and gravesides used to be the symbol of death. The Romans crucified people at busy intersections, so everyone could see the gruesome reminder of what happened to lawbreakers.
But the cross of Jesus, displayed for all to see, is a reminder of how “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
That’s something worth remembering to never forget.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna.