The Dragon’s Closet will again host a school supply drive over the summer.
Signup began Monday and is open through June 30. All students entering kindergarten through 12th grade at any of the Gretna Public Schools is welcome to enroll.
To sign up, parents should send an email to thedragonsclosetgretna@gmail.com. The email should include the school your children will be attending, the grade they are entering for the 2020–21 school year, gender of child and first initial of the last name.
Supply pickup will be held Aug. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Dragon’s Closet, 317 Paradise Drive. This will be the only pickup time allowed unless another arrangement is made. Pickup will require a photo ID and a piece of mail dated within the past 30 days providing proof of residence in the Gretna Public Schools district.
The Dragon’s Closet will be open during supply pickup so that families can shop for back-to-school clothing and shoes at the same time.
A list of supplies needed will be shared on “The Dragons Closet Gretna NE” Facebook group on July 6.
More details will be shared closer to this date. The last day to donate will be July 30. The Dragon’s Closet will host a packing party on Aug. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteer signup information for that event will also be shared to the Facebook group at a later date.