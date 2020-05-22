Registration is open for Gretna Public Library’s summer reading program, which will be held mostly virtually this year.
This year’s theme — “Imagine Your Story” — focuses on fairy tales and folktales, encouraging children to think about what their life story is going to be or has been.
Reading begins June 1 and runs through July 24 for the children’s and teen programs. The library has implemented ReadSquared, an online tracking system for youth to monitor their reading.
“We are doing that just as a social distancing measure to allow people one less point of contact,” said Jennifer Lockwood, GPL children’s librarian.
ReadSquared registration is open now.
The adult program uses a BINGO sheet and isn’t offered online. Adult BINGO can be picked up at the main library between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning May 26. BINGO sheets will be outside of the building.
Participants in the children’s and teen programs who prefer a paper copy may also pick those up from the main library beginning May 26. Knock on the door and a librarian will get you signed up with the right materials.
A library card is not required to participate in the summer reading program.
For reading materials, library staff are pointing everyone toward GPL’s online resources, including Overdrive which provides ebooks and audiobooks to patrons. The library has opened its online resources up to the Gretna community, including those living in SIDs, as its buildings remain closed.
Library staff also intend to continue utilizing an outdoor book cart, which is set out weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the main library, 736 South St. The book cart is stocked with items from the library’s book sale, offering picture books, early readers, chapter books, children’s nonfiction, young adult novels and novels for adults. Large print and audiobook formats also are available. Items are replenished daily and do not need to be returned.
Summer reading program events have also moved online. Book clubs and special performances will be available through live video and video recording.
The event schedules is as follows:
• Family Storytime — Tuesdays from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.; repeated Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A virtual storytime on Facebook live in June and July. All ages.
• Facebook LEGO Club — Thursdays in June and July. Theme will be posted at 3 p.m. each Thursday. Use your own LEGOs to build an awesome creation. Take a picture and post it on that week’s LEGO Club thread on the Gretna Public Library Facebook page. Creations may be posted any time during the week.
• Virtual Family Book Club — June 15 and July 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. This book club is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families. Register online to get the books to read as a family, joining a Zoom meeting for discussion on the listed dates. The first 20 families to register will receive the books; anyone who has read the books is welcome to join.
• Virtual Grade 3–5 Book Club — June 8, June 22, July 6 and July 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. This book club is for those who recently completed third through fifth grades. Register online. The first 20 readers to register will receive the books; any third- through fifth-grader who has read the books is welcome. Book discussion will be held through Zoom.
• Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club — Wednesdays June 3 through July 22 from 3 to 4 p.m. This book club is for those who have recently completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Hang out online and read Choose Your Own Adventure books and try to survive. Find the Zoom links on Facebook or ReadSquared.
Friday special events will be held online for all ages:
• Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress will be June 12 at 6:30 p.m. ScienceTellers combine storytelling and STEM to create an educational performance like no other.
• Fairy Tales...Unhinged will be June 26 at 6:30 p.m. Watch what happens when your favorite stories go wonk-a-doodle. Full-size sets and puppets bring these silly sagas to life.
• Fabulous Fairy Tales will be July 10 at 6:30 p.m. Storyteller Diane Cox will implement props while telling some beloved stories.
• Wildlife Encounters will be July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Meet some animals who influenced the creation of the amazing mythical creatures we love to tell stories about.
“Other than that a lot of the stuff is the same,” Lockwood said. “Kids and teens will still be reading each week to earn a prize that they can collect from local businesses or from the library when the library is able to hand out those items.”
Expiration dates on the prize coupons will be extended this year. Where in the past those coupons expired at the end of August, they will this year expire Oct. 31. Booklets do not require a library stamp before prizes can be collected.
“We’re just doing that to give everybody a little bit more room and flexibility to pick up those prizes,” Lockwood said. “We’re not sure what the next few months are going to look like so we’re trying to be a little more flexible. We appreciate the local businesses being flexible and continuing to offer those prizes. Even though many businesses are struggling right now, our businesses have really stepped up.”
For more information, or to register, visit gretnapub liclibrary.org.