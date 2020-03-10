The annual Red Brick Run returns to downtown Gretna on April 4.
Hosted by Dynamic Physical Therapy, the Red Brick Run serves as a fundraiser for the Gretna TeamMates youth mentoring program.
All races begin and end in the west parking lot of Gretna Elementary School. Racers should park at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S. 216th St. Participants should approach from the south so they don’t disturb the race route.
Run Nebraska will provide timing and scoring.
Refreshments and awards will be provided after the races. Overall winners receive a winner’s brick; age group awards will be given in the form of medals.
Cost is $10 for the 5K or 10K through April 1, or $35 at packet pickup or race morning until 8 a.m. The kids mile costs $20 through April 1, $25 at packet pickup or race morning until 7:30 a.m. The kids quarter-mile and half-mile are $15 through April 1, or $20 at packet pickup or race morning until 7:30 a.m.
Register by March 22 to ensure a Sport-Tek shirt will be available in your size.
“We would like to cross 200 participants,” said Michele Prell, who co-directs the race with Jeff Spilinek. “We are doing virtual races as well, so they don’t have to be there at the event; they can sign up virtually and still get the shirt and medal, but run it on their own time wherever they’d like to run it.”
Kids races begin at 8 a.m. for all distances: 1-mile, half-mile and quarter-mile. The 5K and 10K races begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K and kids races awards will be held about 9:30 a.m. A guest speaker will present at 10 a.m., followed by the 10K awards at about 10:15 a.m.
The 5K route begins at Gretna Elementary, heading south on 216th Street to the Plum Creek neighborhood, traveling south on 217th Street then looping around Hilltop, 221st Street and Bobwhite Avenue before traveling back north on 217th and 216th streets. Runners will pass the starting line on South Street and make a loop on Scott, Figg and Aberdeen streets, turn into the parking lot and finish.
This year, organizers have created a single-loop course for 10K runners, compared to years past, where runners essentially ran the 5K course twice.
The 10K course follows much of the 5K course, deviating south into the Chestnut Ridge neighborhood on 218th Avenue at the end of the first mile and rejoining the 5K course on Hilltop Avenue. At the exit of Plum Creek neighborhood on Schram Road, runners will go west on Schram Road and head for the Copper Ridge neighborhood for a lap. They will then rejoin the 5K course and head north on 216th Street to finish the loop in downtown Gretna before finishing at Gretna Elementary School.
The kids races will run west down South Street and 216th Street to the turnaround. As runners return and reach Gretna Elementary’s west parking lot, quarter-mile runners will turn in and finish. The half-mile and mile runners will proceed up South Street to Scott Street. Half-mile runners will turn around on Scott Street while mile runners will continue around Scott, Figg and South streets to the finish line.
Packet pickup and late registration will be held April 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and April 4 from 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. at Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St. Registration will be held just inside the main doors in the cafeteria.
“This is a chance to get more knowledge out there about becoming a TeamMates mentor,” Prell said. “They’re always looking for people. They don’t have enough mentors for the number of kids that wish to be in the program.”
For more information, or to register, visit redbrickrungretna.com.