The Red Brick Run — an annual race fundraiser for the Gretna TeamMates youth mentoring program — looked a little different this year.
Originally set for the downtown Gretna streets on April 4, the race was moved to an all-virtual event as public health concerns and practices surrounding the coronavirus pandemic rose.
In mid-March, race coordinators emailed all pre-registered entrants encouraging them to run their registered distance on their own time on their favorite course or treadmill.
Participants received a T-shirt and a commemorative woodallion, just as they would have at the event.
Entrants were encouraged to share photos along with their results, which were later published on the event website.
For unofficial results, visit redbrickrungretna.com.