Raptor sightings

Deborah Woracek, raptor educator with Fontelle Forest Raptor Recovery, holds Adelina, an American kestrel. Third graders at Palisades Elementary School learned about various raptors Jan. 24 through a special visit to their art class.

 Photo by Rachel George

