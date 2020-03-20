Gretna and Aspen Creek middle schools hosted a Quiz Bowl competition March 3 to raise money for student travel expenses to compete in May at the national Quiz Bowl in Washington D.C.
The competition saw 28 teams from the metropolitan area compete, answering questions on world history, physical sciences, literature, math, English and geography.
After 29 matches and approximately 500 questions, the GMS eighth grade team placed second behind Elkhorn Grandview. GMS’s seventh grade team took first in its division. In the sixth-grade division, GMS defeated Elkhorn Valley View for the third place consolation trophy. ACMS took second in the sixth-grade division behind Elkhorn Middle School.
— Information provided by GMS and ACMS.