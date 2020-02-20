Quiz bowl runners-up

From left, Kate Wegner, Izzy Lewis, Henry Roquemore and Aiden Ronk, members of the seventh grade Gretna Quiz Bowl team, placed second at the Mad Hatter Quiz Bowl on Feb. 10. The seventh grade team defeated teams from Louisville, Elkhorn and Ralston before being defeated by the eighth grade Blair team and Anderson Middle School from Millard.

 Photo Submitted by Rhonda Sparks

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.