CONNECTSarpy, a new initiative planned to coordinate multiple road and public utility projects, will host a public meeting Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Aspen Creek Middle School, 18414 Summit Drive.
The initiative will initially focus on a nine-square-mile area in western Sarpy County between 168th and 204th streets, and Harrison Street and Highway 370. Major road projects in this area will include paving and widening Giles Road, creating a new connection between 180th and 192nd streets, and paving both 180th and 192nd streets.
“Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in the state, and this area in particular is primed for new residential developments. The County is taking a leadership role with a single vision for the infrastructure in this area to build roads that meet the current and future needs,” said Sarpy County Engineer Dennis Wilson.
The public meeting is open to anyone who lives, works or travels through the area. A brief presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. to share details about the specific projects as well as a general timeline for construction and road closures. An open house will follow until 7 p.m., where people will be able to ask questions about specific projects, closure dates, detour routes and more.
“The CONNECTSarpy road projects are extensive and will last for three to four years, so we’ve worked hard to make sure each project is timed to allow for smooth travel with as few disruptions as possible,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Jim Warren, who represents the area. “I encourage everyone who lives in northwest Sarpy County to attend the public meeting on March 12 to learn about all of the improvements we’re making as well as how any closures will affect them.”
More information about the public meeting as well as information on the road projects included in the CONNECTSarpy initiative is available at CONNECTSarpy.com. Updates are also available at Facebook.com/CON NECTSarpy or twitter.com/ConnectSarpy.