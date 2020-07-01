Numerous agencies are increasing enforcement at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, according to information provided by Sarpy County Communications Manager Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.
Whether swimming, fishing, kayaking, hiking or picnicking, residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the county’s abundant resources in a safe manner.
“We want people to get outside, and we want them to enjoy themselves. But safety has to be the first consideration, and we aren’t seeing that right now from some individuals at Schramm Park,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, through a news release.
Over the past few months, authorities have responded to numerous incidents at Schramm Park State Recreation Area (SRA) near Gretna, including one drowning and numerous near-drownings, under-age drinking, large crowds and vehicles parked in and along the roadway, according to provided information.
To protect the safety of park visitors and those driving in the area, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are increasing enforcement of all traffic, criminal and liquor laws at the recreation area.
“Following these laws may mean the difference between life and death, so we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach. Violations will result in citations, arrests and towed vehicles,” Davis said.
Schramm Park requires vehicles to have a Nebraska state park vehicle entry permit, which can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.