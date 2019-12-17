Gretna history buffs rejoice.
Community members will soon have a place to preserve home: a museum focused on preserving Gretna community and fire department history is in the works.
The idea originated and snowballed through the work of Dave Harrig, longtime Gretna resident who volunteers his time at the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Gretna American Legion Post 216.
“From day one history appealed to me,” said Harrig, citing his interest in history to the competitive atmosphere in his high school classroom and his 30 years in aviation in the United States Air Force.
“You want to remember the good and not forget the bad,” Harrig said. “There’s the old adage that history repeats itself.
“You can look at anything and wonder why things are the way they are, or you can learn about it.”
Stumbling upon interesting items and stories while working at the fire station, Harrig said the urge to share these items fueled his want to do something more.
“The fire service is built with tradition and some of the most incredible history there is,” he said. “Like the military, these are all extremely dedicated people. They all have their own stories to tell and they all partake in this mutual goal that makes history daily.”
The museum — to be located at the old garage on Angus Road, situated between the apartment building and St. Patrick Catholic Church — is expected to house many interactive displays for children.
“We want the kids to be very involved,” Harrig said. “Statistically, when a community has a strong fire prevention program, they’re 85% less likely to have a fire started by a child.”
City history is expected to be incorporated into museum displays as well.
“As a military dependent and then a member of the military myself, I never really had a place to call home,” Harrig said. “Coming to Gretna was a great choice. I call Gretna home.”
Along with using the museum as a teaching resource for children, the idea is to create a space that allows community members to participate in and celebrate their history.
“It’s about getting this stuff out there, rather than having all the history sitting in boxes in a dark room,” Harrig said. “To me, it’s very important to keep that history alive.”
Donations from the GVFD and American Legion, including various pieces of tools and equipment, have already been given to the museum, which will also feature a classroom/meeting area.
The current building will be added on to, with the intent to make the building look as much like an old fire station as possible. That look will fit in with what’s inside, as well as the surrounding neighborhood in the older part of Gretna.
Harrig is now in the process of obtaining 501©(3) status for the project, with hopes of holding a grand opening during Gretna Days 2020. Opportunities to volunteer and donate will arise as things progress, with many residents already expressing interest to get involved.
“I just want the community to know it’s the community’s museum,” he said. “It’s not about me building a legacy for me. It’s about showcasing the legacy of Gretna and the volunteer firefighters from the time of its inception to now.”